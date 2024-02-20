Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Archrock Stock Performance
AROC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
