Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Archrock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Archrock by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

