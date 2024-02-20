AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £103.55 ($130.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £104.37 and a 200-day moving average of £105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,429.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.13) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($156.03).

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.05) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,053.39). In related news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.31) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,484.64). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £101.70 ($128.05) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,053.39). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($157.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.73) to GBX 9,900 ($124.65) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($169.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £120.88 ($152.20).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

