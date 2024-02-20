Redrow plc (RDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on April 8th

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RDW stock opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 537.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.52) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.40 ($7.58).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

