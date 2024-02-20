Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

