Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

