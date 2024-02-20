Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.