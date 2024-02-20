Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

