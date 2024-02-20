Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
