Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

