Balentine LLC Invests $236,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

