Balentine LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.