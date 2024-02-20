Balentine LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

