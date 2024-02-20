Titon Holdings Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Titon Price Performance

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 81.48 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.02. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Titon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Titon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.