Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.