Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.73. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

