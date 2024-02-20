ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALE

ALLETE Stock Down 0.2 %

ALLETE Increases Dividend

NYSE ALE opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.