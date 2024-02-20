Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on April 10th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5599 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
Jumbo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 solar stocks ready to shine bright in 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 stocks growing shareholder equity in 2024
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Wayfair stock’s 40% upside: The growth story in the industry
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.