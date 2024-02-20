Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on April 10th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5599 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

