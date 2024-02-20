Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE CPK opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
Further Reading
