Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. Rogers has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $173.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

