Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

