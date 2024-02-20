Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bally’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

