AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.