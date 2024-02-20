Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $10.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

LAZR stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,381,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.