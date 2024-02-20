Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

