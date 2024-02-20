High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect High Liner Foods to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$398.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.84. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.38.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on High Liner Foods and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

