Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

