Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $187.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

