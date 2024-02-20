Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.