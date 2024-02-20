Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

