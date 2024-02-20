E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of ETWO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

