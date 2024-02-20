Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Joby Aviation to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $722,336.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,456 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,020,134 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

