Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Joby Aviation to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE JOBY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $722,336.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,456 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
