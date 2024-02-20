WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WhiteHorse Finance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.