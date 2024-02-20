WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.