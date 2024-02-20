Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

