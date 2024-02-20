Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of PR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

