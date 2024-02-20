Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Calix stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

