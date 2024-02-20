Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

