Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.