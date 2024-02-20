The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

