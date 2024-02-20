Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Root Price Performance
ROOT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Insider Activity at Root
In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $896,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Root
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Root
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Root
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.