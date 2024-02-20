Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root Price Performance

ROOT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Root alerts:

Insider Activity at Root

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $896,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Root

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Root

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.