Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

