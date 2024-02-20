Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,062,000 after purchasing an additional 253,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.