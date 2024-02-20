Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,557,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

