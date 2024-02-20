Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
