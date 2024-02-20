Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price at $6.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NEXA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 169,345 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

