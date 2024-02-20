California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CWT opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.