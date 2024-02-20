Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target at $22.36

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

EXTR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

