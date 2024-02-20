Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $87.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

