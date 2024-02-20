Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $157.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.75. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Materion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,686,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $13,768,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Materion by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.