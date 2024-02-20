Raymond James Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.59.

YETI Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

