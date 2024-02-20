YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.