Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

