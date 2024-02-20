Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of GKOS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,173,725. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

