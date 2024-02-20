Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

FUN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

